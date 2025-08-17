DT
UAE welcomes Alaska Summit hosted by President Donald Trump

UAE welcomes Alaska Summit hosted by President Donald Trump

ANI
Updated At : 03:15 PM Aug 17, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 17 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates welcomed the summit held in Alaska between Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, expressing appreciation for President Trump's efforts to promote dialogue and advance peaceful solutions.

The UAE considers the summit an important step toward strengthening international peace and security and fostering a climate of trust in Europe.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended this historic meeting, stressing that constructive dialogue remains the most effective means of bridging differences and resolving disputes. The Ministry further emphasised that the joint efforts of the two presidents to end the Ukraine crisis represent a source of hope for advancing global peace and stability. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)


