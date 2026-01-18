UAE welcomes announcement of launch of second phase of peace plan; formation of National Committee for Administration of Gaza

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 18 (ANI/WAM): Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, has welcomed the announcement of the launch of the second phase of the comprehensive peace plan, as well as the formal establishment of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), a temporary transitional body established pursuant to UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

Al Hashimy further welcomed the announcement by US President Donald Trump of the 'Board of Peace' as an important framework supporting efforts to consolidate stability and advance the political process. In this context, she commended the leadership efforts of President Trump, as well as steadfast endeavours undertaken by the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Republic of Turkiye, in supporting the peace process and strengthening prospects for security and stability in the region.

Al Hashimy expressed her pride in being appointed to the Gaza Executive Board, affirming that the appointment reflects the international community's confidence in the UAE's leading role and its steadfast approach to supporting peace and transforming challenges into meaningful opportunities for the people of Gaza, and for the peoples of the region as a whole.

The minister added: "The UAE believes that achieving lasting peace requires the concerted efforts of the international community and effective governance of the Gaza Strip in a way that ensures the legitimate rights and aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people, contributes to stability, and supports the peace process toward a more secure and prosperous future for the region."

She emphasised the importance of building on the progress achieved under the Gaza peace plan, and of working diligently to reestablish a comprehensive political process that leads to a two-state solution and a just and lasting settlement. (ANI/WAM)

