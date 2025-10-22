DT
PT
Home / World / UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement between Pakistan, Afghanistan, commends Qatar-Turkiye mediation efforts

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement between Pakistan, Afghanistan, commends Qatar-Turkiye mediation efforts

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:40 AM Oct 22, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 22 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the agreement on an immediate ceasefire between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as the establishment of mechanisms aimed at consolidating peace and stability between the two countries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the diplomatic efforts of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye, which contributed to facilitating constructive dialogue and understanding between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's support for all efforts aimed at enhancing regional security and stability, and fulfilling the aspirations of the peoples of both Pakistan and Afghanistan for peace and development. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

