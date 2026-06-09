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Home / World / UAE welcomes joint statement on Sudan

UAE welcomes joint statement on Sudan

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ANI
Updated At : 06:33 AM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 9 (ANI/WAM): The UAE welcomed the joint statement on Sudan, which reaffirmed the shared commitment to supporting a peaceful, democratic, and stable path forward in line with the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people.

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The UAE commended international and regional efforts, including the outcomes of the Berlin Conference and calls for an end to the war and the launch of a comprehensive, civilian-led political process.

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The UAE reaffirmed its full support for all efforts aimed at achieving a humanitarian truce and a permanent ceasefire, alleviating humanitarian suffering, protecting civilians, and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

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The UAE welcomed the Quintet's endeavours in support of a comprehensive political process, including the consultations held in Addis Ababa from 3-5 June, aimed at establishing the proposed preparatory committee for a comprehensive Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue.

The UAE also underscored the importance of prioritising political solutions and supporting an inclusive, independent civilian-led transition that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, stability, and a dignified life. (ANI/WAM)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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