UAE welcomes signing of peace agreement between Democratic Republic of Congo and Republic of Rwanda

ANI
Updated At : 06:55 AM Jun 29, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 29 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the signing of the peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda in Washington, commending it as a significant step towards reinforcing peace, security, and stability across the African continent.

Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, commended the extensive efforts of US President Donald Trump, and Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, in facilitating this positive and constructive achievement, which comes in support of the African Union's mediation efforts and the outcomes of the joint summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC).

He considers the agreement a reflection of the strong determination and unwavering commitment of both parties to peaceful solutions and dialogue.

He underscored that the international cooperation, which led to the signing of this agreement, reflects the significance of collective action in addressing regional issues, and the importance of resolving disputes through diplomatic means to achieve the aspirations of the peoples of the region for stability and prosperity.

Shakhboot bin Nahyan emphasised the deep-rooted historic ties between the UAE and the countries of the African continent, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda, reiterating the country's steadfast approach in consolidating bridges of partnership and dialogue and its support for any efforts that contribute to enhancing security, peace, and sustainable development on the continent. (ANI/ WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

