Home / World / UAE welcomes statements by US Secretary of State on Sudan, cessation of hostilities

UAE welcomes statements by US Secretary of State on Sudan, cessation of hostilities

ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Dec 20, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 20 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has welcomed the statements by Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, on Sudan, in which he stressed that the immediate objective is a cessation of hostilities with the start of the new year, to allow humanitarian organizations to deliver assistance across the country.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended Secretary Rubio's emphasis on the importance of advancing humanitarian de-escalation efforts and alleviating the worsening suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people.

He reaffirmed that achieving an immediate ceasefire and ensuring the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid is of the utmost priority, to protect civilians and address urgent humanitarian needs, and to pave the way for a political path toward an independent civilian transition that would achieve the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, stability, and peace.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the UAE's unwavering commitment to working within the Quad, led by the United States, stressing that an immediate ceasefire would strengthen the group's ongoing efforts to support the aspirations of the Sudanese people to reach a sustainable civilian political solution that places the interests of the people of Sudan above all else. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

