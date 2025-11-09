DT
UAE wins bid to host 2026 Asian Youth Archery Championship

UAE wins bid to host 2026 Asian Youth Archery Championship

ANI
Updated At : 09:50 PM Nov 09, 2025 IST
Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 9 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates, represented by the UAE Archery Federation, has won the bid to host the 2026 Asian Youth Archery Championship in the city of Khorfakkan.

The announcement was made during the Asian Archery Federation Congress, held yesterday evening in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on the sidelines of the ongoing continental championship, which runs until 14th November, with the participation of the UAE national team.

The UAE Archery Federation delegation to the Congress included Hanadi Khalifa Al Kaboori, President of the Federation; Humaid Al Shamsi, Vice President; and Hind Al Hosani, Secretary-General.

The UAE's bid outperformed several competing Asian countries, securing the majority of votes thanks to the country's advanced sports infrastructure, world-class facilities, and organisational and logistical capabilities, particularly in the city of Khorfakkan, which makes it a prime destination for hosting regional and international championships.

Hanadi Khalifa Al Kaboori affirmed that the confidence shown by member countries of the Asian Federation reflects the unlimited support of the UAE's wise leadership for the sports sector, and the efforts of the Ministry of Sports in empowering national sports federations and enhancing their capacity to organise and host major events.

She added that hosting the 2026 Asian Youth Championship marks a significant milestone in the Federation's journey and represents the fruit of institutional work and continuous efforts to develop national teams, nurture emerging talents, and prepare qualified technical and administrative cadres. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

