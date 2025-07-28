DT
UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation at IDEF 2025 in Istanbul

UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation at IDEF 2025 in Istanbul

ANI
Updated At : 06:40 AM Jul 28, 2025 IST
Istanbul [Turkiye], July 28 (ANI/WAM): UAE-based Calidus Holding Group has concluded its successful participation in the 17th edition of the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), held at the Istanbul Expo Centre from 22 to 27 July, as part of the UAE National Pavilion, overseen by Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun).

The Calidus stand witnessed strong engagement from senior officials, military leaders, and official delegations from around the world, who praised the advanced capabilities of the UAE's defence industry and commended Calidus products for their reliability, precision, and competitiveness on regional and global levels.

During the exhibition, Calidus signed several agreements and memorandums of understanding, including an MoU with Turkiye's Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB) to support supply chain collaboration and industrial localisation programmes, as well as an MoU with CTech to explore joint satellite communications and data link projects for military applications.

Dr. Khalifa Murad Al Blooshi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group, stated that the participation significantly boosted the company's international presence and showcased the technological innovations of the UAE's defence sector particularly in AI-driven and next-generation defence solutions, all designed and manufactured locally.

Calidus exhibited a range of advanced solutions, including the MATV armoured combat support vehicle integrated with the Al Hedaa missile launcher, six variants of the Al Hedaa system, models of the B-250 light attack and B-250T advanced trainer aircraft, a mock-up of the CLS military vehicle production facility, and cutting-edge electro-optical and infrared technologies. The company also presented its locally manufactured military chassis, built for high-load and extreme-condition performance.

The company emphasised that its IDEF 2025 participation aligns with its broader vision to strengthen the UAE's role as a key player in the global defence landscape through technology localisation, strategic autonomy, and regional and international market expansion. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

