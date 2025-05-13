Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 13 (ANI/WAM): Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, received Pianic Tuskovski, Minister of Interior of the Republic of North Macedonia.

The meeting addressed the bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in the fields of police and security cooperation, and explored avenues for further enhancing these ties to serve the mutual interests of both nations.

Present at the meeting were Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, along with a number of senior officers from the Ministry.

Also in attendance were Abdul Qader Mohammadi, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to the UAE; Vladimir Wolkovski, State Counsellor at the Minister's Office; Aleksandar Stoilevski, Assistant Minister of Information and Communications Technology; Ivica Stankovski, Assistant Minister for Internal Oversight, Criminal Investigations, and Professional Standards; Ilija Chalechev, Assistant Director of the Criminal Police Department; as well as several other members of the Macedonian delegation. (ANI/WAM)

