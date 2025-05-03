Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 3 (ANI/WAM): The exhibitions and conferences industry in the UAE continues to solidify its role as a fundamental pillar of economic growth, contributing significantly to the country's strategic goals of building a diversified, knowledge-based economy aligned with the UAE's vision for sustainable development.

This vital sector has witnessed rapid advancement in organising and hosting major international events, supported by world-class infrastructure, cutting-edge facilities, and a blend of national talent and global expertise that collectively position the UAE as a premier regional and global hub for large-scale exhibitions and conferences.

In 2025, the sector maintained strong performance, driving economic diversification and creating new growth opportunities across key sectors, while also continuing to host high-profile international events.

According to data from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, the ADNEC Group contributed AED8.5 billion directly to the UAE's GDP in 2024, up from AED7.4 billion in 2023, highlighting the growing impact and scale of hosted events.

ADNEC's venues, including Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Al Ain Convention Centre, and Excel London, hosted more than 1,000 events in 2024, drawing a record-breaking 5.4 million visitors, the highest in the group's history.

Capital Events, ADNEC's event management arm, generated AED10 billion in business deals through its exhibitions, while the group's hotel portfolio welcomed over 1.531 million guests. Capital Hospitality provided more than 40 million meals across 45 locations and managed approximately 2,200 events, including one of the region's largest public iftars, serving nearly 8,000 guests.

The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) recorded exceptional economic performance in 2024. According to its economic impact report, DWTC hosted 100 major events, a 32% annual increase, comprising international exhibitions, high-level conferences, and global association meetings.

These events attracted over 2 million attendees and generated AED22.35 billion in total economic output, with AED13.04 billion retained within Dubai's local GDP. Notably, around 936,000 international visitors attended DWTC events, reinforcing Dubai's stature as a global business tourism destination.

This strong performance coincides with the launch of the first phase of DWTC's expansion project, scheduled for completion in 2026. The expansion aims to bolster Dubai's capacity to host mega-events and enhance its role as an innovation-driven economic hub.

Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) is also playing a pivotal role in supporting the national exhibitions industry, helping drive growth in various economic, social, cultural, and educational sectors, all aligned with sustainable development goals.

The centre's 2025 calendar includes a lineup of specialised events in key sectors such as industry, smart transportation, trade, healthcare, perfumery, and jewellery.

The ECS and its branches in Khor Fakkan and Al Dhaid marked significant achievements in 2024, organising and hosting 80 major exhibitions, a 60% increase compared to 2023. These events featured prominent companies and brands and attracted nearly 3 million visitors from within the UAE and abroad. (ANI/WAM)

