UAEU research studies to develop environmentally friendly thermal insulators from palm waste

Al Ain [UAE], May 5 (ANI): Some of the latest research studies in the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) have focused on producing green thermal insulators and high-value products, by utilizing palm waste to provide sustainable, biodegradable and environmentally friendly alternatives, a release by the UAEU noted.

To achieve optimal results in this field, the research team led by Professor Basim Abu-Jdayil, Chair of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering Department at College of Engineering, followed a well-studied scientific methodology where palm waste was used to enhance biopolymers, for the purpose of producing biodegradable thermal insulators. The developed compounds were subjected to several tests to obtain a product formulation with optimal properties, the release observed.

As per the release, Prof Basim Abu-Jdayil stated that an innovative green technology was used to insulate the palm waste materials to produce insulators based on aerogel technology. The use of this technology aims to raise thermal insulation levels to ensure low density and thermal diffusion and enhance the effectiveness of sound insulation. He confirmed that the results of the studies show the emergence of promising advantages, both environmentally and economically, as palm waste provides the property of biodegradability, which provides a real solution to the problem of waste management.

The ongoing studies conducted by the UAEU's research team, in a cooperation with local and international educational institutions, have had a positive impact on the role of the University in supporting sustainability and finding solutions to the main challenges facing the country and the region, such as electricity consumption, carbon emissions, and waste management, the release highlighted.

Dr Basim Abu-Jdayil also confirmed that the studies are in line with three of the sustainable development goals that the UAE aims to achieve, as they relate to producing clean energy at affordable prices and building sustainable cities and communities, the release underscored. (ANI)

