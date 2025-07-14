UAEU researcher granted four patents advancing drug design, medical devices

Al Ain [UAE], July 14 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) announced that Dr Alya A. Arabi, a computational scientist at the university, has been granted four patents for ground-breaking innovations that span drug design and medical device development.

The patents reflect Dr Arabi's interdisciplinary expertise, combining computational science, quantum principles, engineering, and an emerging application of artificial intelligence.

Two of the patents address critical needs in pharmaceutical development. The first patent introduces a method for classifying molecular conformers based on how they interact with proteins in the human body. The second patent complements this by providing a technique for matching conformers of different molecules, enabling them to interact in similar ways with biological proteins.

"These methods are innovative advancements in in-silico drug design," said Dr Arabi. "They facilitate drug discovery processes while reducing the reliance on resource-heavy laboratory experiments, making research more efficient."

Dr Arabi's third patent marks a major advancement in orthopedic medical technology. Developed in collaboration with Prof. Bassem T ElHassan of Massachusetts General Hospital (Harvard Medical School) and Eng Ali O Arabi, the patented device and method enable patients with complete shoulder paralysis to regain a full range of motion. This outcome was previously unattainable in extreme cases.

The fourth patented invention, co-invented with Eng Ali O Arabi, presents a novel biomedical solution addressing two widespread health challenges: male infertility caused by retrograde ejaculation and urinary incontinence. The dual-functionality device provides a significant step forward in both reproductive and urological healthcare.

"These inventions show what happens when curiosity, advanced technology, and practical problem-solving intersect," said Dr Arabi.

Supported by UAEU throughout the patenting process, Dr Arabi sees this advancement as milestones for further innovation. "My next challenge is to translate these prototypes into market-ready products, maximising their real-world impact."

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Chancellor of UAEU, commended Dr Arabi's achievement, statin, "These patents are a remarkable testament to the spirit of scientific innovation and excellence we foster at UAEU. Dr Arabi's ability to bridge disciplines, bringing together computational science, medicine, and engineering, demonstrates the university's strength as a center for transformative research. These achievements not only enhance UAEU's global standing but also contribute meaningfully to the health and well-being of communities around the world. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Dr Arabi and her colleagues for her pioneering contributions and for embodying the university's mission to improve lives through knowledge." (ANI/WAM)

