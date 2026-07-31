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Home / World / UBA, BRG claim separate explosions, clashes targeting Pakistani forces in Balochistan

UBA, BRG claim separate explosions, clashes targeting Pakistani forces in Balochistan

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ANI
Updated At : 06:23 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], July 31 (ANI): Two Baloch armed groups, the United Baloch Army (UBA) and the Baloch Republican Guards (BRG), have claimed responsibility for separate attacks in Balochistan's Kachhi district on Wednesday, while intermittent clashes between Pakistani security forces and armed fighters continued in the region, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

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According to the report, a vehicle belonging to Pakistani security forces was targeted in an explosion in the Sanni area of Kachhi, while armed exchanges were also reported from nearby locations.

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In a statement, UBA spokesperson Mazar Baloch said the group attacked a vehicle that was part of a seven-vehicle convoy of Pakistani forces using a remote-controlled explosive device in the Chighardi area between Dhadar and Sanni.

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The spokesperson said the convoy was on its way to a military checkpoint when the attack occurred. He claimed that eight personnel were killed on the spot and two others sustained serious injuries.

He further alleged that UBA fighters engaged security personnel escorting the convoy in a brief exchange of fire before withdrawing from the area.

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"Our organisation, the UBA, claims responsibility for the attack," Mazar Baloch said, adding that such operations would continue until the establishment of an "independent Balochistan", as cited by the TBP report.

Meanwhile, the Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) stated that its fighters had been carrying out attacks on two separate convoys of Pakistani forces since 7:00 am on Wednesday and claimed that clashes were still underway at the time the statement was issued.

The group said it would release a detailed statement on the confrontations at a later stage.

In a separate statement, BRG spokesperson Dostain Baloch said the group targeted a government irrigation office in the Dhadar area of Kachhi by planting explosive devices at the site.

He claimed that government personnel present at the office suffered casualties and material losses, while the building was extensively damaged in the explosion. The spokesperson said the BRG claimed responsibility for the attack and added that such operations would continue until the "complete independence of Balochistan". (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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