New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): University College London (UCL) President and Provost Michael Spence joined UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's first official visit to India this week, advancing the university's strategic collaborations across technology and innovation.

The visit has brought together senior government, university and industry figures from both countries to showcase cutting-edge partnerships and innovations that are driving technological and societal progress.

According to a release, UCL's involvement as part of the formal delegation highlights its position as a global leader in AI, quantum and medical innovation, and a key academic partner in the UK's ambition to deepen strategic ties with India.

During the two-day visit, Spence announced two major milestones in UCL's collaborations with leading Indian institutions: the launch of the first research projects funded through UCL's pioneering MedTech partnership with IIT Delhi and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and a new trilateral collaboration between the Global Disability Innovation Hub at UCL East with Indian partners to support assistive technology (AT) startups in Africa.

The visit to Mumbai has been organised by the UK Department of Business and Trade to deepen UK-India collaboration, following the UK-India Free Trade Agreement that Keir signed with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July. It highlights the role of research and innovation in strengthening trade and diplomatic partnerships between the two nations.

Also among attendees are Peter Kyle MP, Secretary of State for Business and Trade and President of the Board of Trade; Jason Stockwood, Minister of State for Investment; Lindy Cameron, UK High Commissioner to India; and senior government advisors in business and AI.

UCL President and Provost Michael Spence said, "UCL is proud to join this delegation and to deepen our longstanding partnerships with India. As a global leader in AI, quantum, and medical innovation, we believe that international collaboration is essential to tackling society's biggest challenges. By bringing together world-class expertise across borders, we can accelerate progress in healthcare, technology and inclusive innovation, and ensure that the benefits of research are shared globally and equitably."

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said, "India is now the fourth-biggest economy in the world, and investing billions of pounds to back thousands of jobs from sectors as diverse as AI, education, and financial services shows the scale of opportunity this presents for British businesses.

"Their success in India will only grow as our new trade deal galvanises economic partnership, brings our two countries even closer together, and ultimately delivers economic growth right across the UK."

Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India, British Council, said, "UCL's participation in the Prime Minister's first official visit to India highlights the transformative potential of UK-India collaboration in research, technology, and innovation.

"Initiatives such as the MedTech partnership with IIT Delhi and AIIMS, along with a new trilateral collaboration, showcase how inclusive innovation through assistive technologies can drive societal progress. Through these efforts, UCL demonstrates how international collaboration not only advances research but also strengthens trade, bilateral ties, and ensures that the benefits of innovation are shared globally," she added.

At an event on October 8, UCL, IIT Delhi and AIIMS confirmed the first seven projects funded through their pioneering trilateral MedTech collaboration, launched last year. The initiative is designed to foster joint research between UK and Indian teams in areas such as diagnostics, imaging, surgical interventions, and digital health.

Seed funding of £5,000-£20,000 per project has been awarded to UK-India teams working on innovations, including "AI-assisted surgical tools for thyroid operations. Inclusive tech to digitise paper medical records. Light-based sensors and AI to improve monitoring during labour. Affordable early detection tests for HPV-related cervical cancer."

These projects reflect the complementary strengths of the three institutions and the potential of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement to facilitate the development and deployment of cutting-edge medical technologies.

Professor Alok Thakar, Head of Centre for Medical Innovation and Entrepreneurship (AIIMS) said, "This tripartite partnership between AIIMS, IIT Delhi, and UCL represents a transformative step in addressing some of the most pressing health and societal challenges. By combining our expertise in medical science, engineering, and global policy, we are creating a platform for MedTech innovation. Together, we aim to develop impactful solutions, set new benchmarks in medical technology and interdisciplinary research, and enhance patient care delivery."

Professor Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, said, "IIT Delhi is excited to be working together with AIIMS and UCL in the area of medical technologies. We believe that science, engineering and medicine research and innovation can make a difference in people's lives by providing affordable healthcare. Our partnership is poised to make a difference through cost-effective innovations in medical technology."

At the same event, UCL announced the launch of the FCDO-Global Disability Innovation Hub Africa Trilateral Internationalisation Programme. The groundbreaking approach to disability innovation will connect the world's best minds and expertise to support the African AT ecosystem.

Following on from the successful Attvaran accelerator programme that has directly supported more than 20 Indian AT start-ups since 2024, this new FCDO-funded partnership will see promising African ventures receive mentorship from UCL, India's premier institutions (IITs and AIIMS) and start-ups, plus local business, people with lived experience and disability experts, while expanding into each other's markets.

Linking Indian technical excellence with African entrepreneurship and UCL's strategic commitment to disability innovation, this unique North-South-South collaboration highlights how strategic internationalisation can accelerate prosperity, give disabled people better choices, and inject global expertise into local solutions.

The £150,000 initiative (comprising £100K FCDO ODA + £51.5K AT2030 matched funding) is designed to accelerate disability innovation across three countries through strategic knowledge sharing and market expansion. It will support six high-potential African AT startups from Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa.

Assistive technology includes devices, software or equipment that help individuals with disabilities perform everyday tasks, enhancing independence and functional capability.

During the visit, the delegation heard directly from senior trade and commerce leaders from key Indian states, providing insight into the opportunities for engagement in their regions.

They have also connected with Indian industry leaders in key areas such as advanced manufacturing, clean energy, education, science, technology and innovation, and have discussed the UK-India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement in a plenary session hosted by Peter Kyle and Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Commerce and Industry. (ANI)

