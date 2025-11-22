DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / UCL Vice-Provost Geraint Rees highlights deepening UK-India collaboration in advanced research

UCL Vice-Provost Geraint Rees highlights deepening UK-India collaboration in advanced research

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:50 AM Nov 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Geraint Rees, Vice Provost for Research, Innovation and Global Engagement at University College London (UCL), on Friday said he would be visiting the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital to further strengthen ongoing collaborations.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Rees noted that India is among the major partners of UCL, asserting that these partnerships extend beyond academic publications and focus on building capabilities in advanced areas such as quantum computing, AI-driven medicine and assistive technologies.

Advertisement

"I have been visiting IIT Delhi and AIIMS along with IISc Bengaluru. They are our major partners in India. What really excites me is that these partnerships are not just about research papers, they are about building capabilities, from quantum computing to AI-driven medicine and assistive technologies," Geraint Rees said.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Vice-Provost highlighted the potential of co-creation between UCL and India, beyond conventional collaboration. He mentioned that while UCL is witnessing a record number of Indian students in London, what is more significant is that many of these students return to India to launch ventures addressing real-world challenges, particularly in healthcare and climate technologies.

"UCL's future with India is this potential to co-create, not just collaborate. In London, we are seeing a record number of Indian students coming to UCL, which is great, but more importantly, they are coming back to Delhi and going on to launch ventures to solve real problems like healthcare and climate technologies," he added.

Advertisement

Rees emphasised the complementary strengths of the two nations, stating that India's scale combined with UCL's depth can generate technologies and capabilities that neither could achieve alone.

"India has the scale and UCL has the depth, and together we can build the technologies and capabilities that we couldn't create alone," Rees added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts