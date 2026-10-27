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Home / World / Uganda Parliament speaker Oboth hails PM Modi’s cooperation, says Indian community may gain Indigenous recognition

Uganda Parliament speaker Oboth hails PM Modi’s cooperation, says Indian community may gain Indigenous recognition

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ANI
Updated At : 04:47 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Uganda Parliament Speaker Marksons Jacob Oboth on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cooperation with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, describing India-Uganda relations as being at their best, while highlighting plans to recognise the Indian community as an indigenous group in Uganda's Constitution.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, Oboth highlighted the historical ties between India and Uganda, recalling the expulsion of Indians by former Ugandan President Idi Amin in 1972 and the subsequent restoration of their property under President Museveni.

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“India enjoys a lot of historical, right from even before Idi Amin expelled the Indians in 1972. President Museveni restored all what the Indians had left and lost, and therefore now you have a one... Indian community is one of the largest communities in Uganda, which actually in our Constitution we are going to, we are looking forward to recognising them as indigenous groups,” he said.

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Oboth also highlighted the Indian community's representation in Uganda's political institutions, noting that people of Indian origin serve as Members of Parliament and ministers in the country's government.

“The relationship between India and Uganda is the best and at its best right now than any other country in Africa,” he said, acknowledging India's contributions and assistance to the Ugandan government.

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Expressing gratitude to the Indian government, Oboth said, "We thank the government and Prime Minister Modi here for accepting to work with Uganda, with President Museveni."

He also called for deeper bilateral engagement to address shared challenges, including climate change, environmental protection and trade.

“The global challenges gives us opportunity to, to deepen and look at, exploit the advantages that we can have. And Uganda and, and India has a lot that we can harness together,” Oboth said.

He added that both countries should continue investing in environmental protection through bilateral cooperation and strengthen trade-related legislation to address economic challenges.

The 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum was held in New Delhi on October 26-27 under India's 2026 BRICS Chairship, with the theme “Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development.”

The forum brought together parliamentary leaders and delegations from BRICS member and partner countries to discuss institutional cooperation, ethical artificial intelligence, digital transformation and global governance reform. Uganda became a BRICS partner country in 2025. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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