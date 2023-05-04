UK appoints Kang as deputy envoy to India

PTI

London, May 3

Harjinder Kang, Britain’s Chief Negotiator for the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) was on Wednesday named as the country’s new Trade Commissioner to South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner for Western India.

“I am delighted to welcome Harjinder to this role. He has been an integral part of our India trade deal team,” said UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch. Kang will succeed Alan Gemmell as Deputy High Commissioner.

“It is an honour to be appointed as Trade Commissioner for South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, both vibrant and growing regions, which are pivotal to the UK’s security and prosperity,” said Kang.