UK confirms supply of vehicles, drones and anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

London, April 23
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday to confirm Britain will supply fresh weaponry to support Ukraine's defence against Russia's invasion.
"The Prime Minister confirmed that the UK is providing more defensive military aid, including protected mobility vehicles, drones and anti-tank weapons," a readout of the call published by Johnson's office said. Reuters
