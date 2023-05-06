UK Conservatives take battering in key local election

London, May 5

Britain's Conservative Party endured big losses in early results from local elections being viewed as a test of support for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak 's government as a national election approaches. The opposition Labour Party and Liberal Democrats made significant gains.

The Conservatives acknowledged it had already been “a disappointing night” as ballots were counted from Thursday's voting. The bulk of results were due later Friday.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said “we are on course for a Labour majority at the next general election", though the scale of the party's surge wasn't yet clear.

The left-of-centre Opposition party hopes the results will confirm its front-runner status for a general election that is due by the end of 2024.

With about a third of results in, the Conservatives had lost more than 250 seats in elections for more than 8,000 seats on 230 local councils across England. — AP