London, May 29
British PM Boris Johnson is reportedly set to announce a return to imperial measurements of pounds and ounces as a post-Brexit move away from the European metric system to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next week. Media reports indicate Johnson is preparing a nostalgic move away from another EU influence on the country.
