UK: Cops probe pepper spray 'assault' at Heathrow Airport

Heathrow [UK], December 7 (ANI): Police are investigating after a "number of people" were believed to have been attacked with pepper spray by a group of men who then fled, Sky News reported on Sunday.

Officers were called at 8.11am to a multi-storey car park at Terminal 3 following reports of multiple people being assaulted, said the Metropolitan Police.

In a statement posted on X, the Heathrow Airport said, "Our teams are currently responding to an incident involving the emergency services in the Terminal 3 multi-storey car park. Passengers are advised to allow extra time when travelling to the airport and to check with their airline for any queries."

A statement by the force said: "A number of people were sprayed with what is believed to be a form of pepper spray by a group of men who then left the scene."

Armed police attended and one man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody and enquiries continue to trace further suspects, as per Sky News.

Police are not treating the Heathrow incident as terrorism.

London Ambulance Service also attended the scene and the victims were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

There is currently some disruption to traffic in the area and Terminal 3 remains open, as per Sky News.

Commander Peter Stevens told Sky News, "At this stage, we believe the incident involved a group of people known to each other, with an argument escalating and resulting in a number of people being injured. Our officers responded quickly and there will be an increased police presence at Heathrow Airport throughout the morning, to continue enquiries and ensure the safety of those in the area."

"We are not treating this incident as terrorism. I understand the public's concerns and would like to thank those in the area for their cooperation this morning," as quoted by Sky News. (ANI)

