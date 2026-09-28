UK Counter-Terror Police continues probe on suspected terror act near RAF Fairford, 5 arrested over preparation of terrorist act

London [UK], September 28 (ANI): The UK's Counter Terrorism Policing on Monday said that its investigation into the incident reported near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Sunday is continuing, with five men arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and preparation of a terrorist act.

In a statement, UK Counter Terrorism Policing said that specially trained counter-terrorism investigators examined the scene overnight and carried out a range of investigative activity, leading to "multiple new lines of enquiry".

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"The Counter Terrorism Policing investigation into an incident reported close to RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Sunday 27 September is continuing," the statement said.

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"Specially trained CTP investigators have been examining the scene overnight and have been carrying out a range of activities, which have led to multiple new lines of enquiry," it added.

Five men were arrested in Whelford on Sunday morning after police received reports of three vehicles travelling towards the airbase after midnight.

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According to Counter Terrorism Policing, the men were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and preparation of a terrorist act contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act.

The suspects are five UK nationals, all aged between 23 and 25, and residents of London.

The men are being held under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE), with a custody extension secured until later on Monday.

Police said they were still working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the activity of those arrested, including their knowledge and any motivation behind the incident.

A cordon remains in place at the location and is due to be reviewed later on Monday. Significant resources, including military assets, also remain deployed at the scene.

"The nature of this investigation means significant numbers of resources, including military assets, remain deployed at the location, and we thank the public for their ongoing support," Counter Terrorism Policing said.

"We are working hard to minimise disruption to local communities, but ask for their patience, as our work continues at the scene," it added.

Counter Terrorism Policing Senior National Coordinator, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, described the operation as a "hugely complex and large-scale operation" involving local and national police forces, the Ministry of Defence and local agencies.

"This is a hugely complex and large-scale operation, involving local and national policing, the MOD, and local agencies, who are working together to progress the investigation and support for the community," Evans said.

"I know this has been incredibly disruptive for local people, but I’d like to reassure them that our activity is in the interest of national security, but most importantly in the interest of their own safety," she added.

Evans also thanked emergency services, including armed officers who initially responded to the scene.

She urged caution over speculation surrounding the incident, particularly regarding its possible motivation and wider geopolitical implications.

"I am very aware of the levels of speculation about the motivation behind this incident, and the geopolitical questions that are being raised. However, I ask that at this time, CTP are given the space to work carefully and clearly," Evans said.

The arrests followed a major security response in Whelford, a village near RAF Fairford, with Gloucestershire Police declaring a major incident and precautionary measures being taken for residents in the vicinity.

RAF Fairford is a strategic air base that has been frequently used by US military aircraft and has served as a forward operating location for US strategic bombers and other aircraft.

The security operation comes as the base remains a significant military facility, with the incident prompting the deployment of specialist personnel and continued police and military activity at the location.

Counter Terrorism Policing said its investigation remains ongoing as officers work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and the reasons behind the activity that led to the arrests. (ANI)

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