UK court approves extradition of Julian Assange to US

London, April 20
A British judge on Wednesday formally approved the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. The case will now go to Britain's Interior Minister for a decision, and the WikiLeaks founder still has legal avenues of appeal.
The order, which brings extradition closer, comes after the UK SC last month refused Assange permission to appeal against a lower court's ruling that he could be extradited. Home Secretary Priti Patel will now decide whether to grant the extradition. — AP
