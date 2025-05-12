UK cuts post-study work visa duration for international graduates from 5 years to 18 months

London [UK], May 12 (ANI): The UK government on Monday announced plans to reduce the length of time, international graduates can remain in the UK after completing their studies.

Under the new rules, the length of time graduates can remain in the UK after their studies will be reduced from five years to 18 months.

"New requirements will be imposed for educational institutions recruiting international students to ensure compliance with the law; The length of time graduates can remain in the UK after their studies will be reduced from two years to 18 months," according to a document reported by Sky News.

Further, the government is also raising English language requirements across every main immigration route.

"New English language requirements for both applicants and dependents, with 'an assessment of improvements over time'; Doubling the qualifying period for gaining settled status from five to 10 years," the document read.

If you want to live in the UK, you should speak English. That’s common sense. So we’re raising English language requirements across every main immigration route. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 12, 2025

Sharing a post on X, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote, "If you want to live in the UK, you should speak English. That's common sense."

While announcing plans to reform the country's immigration system, Starmer said, "With our plan for change, we're restoring common sense and control to our borders."

"We will finally honour what taking back control meant and begin to choose who comes here. So that migration works for our national interest," he stated.

"We will create a migration system that is controlled, selective, and fair. A clean break with the past that links access to visas directly to investment in homegrown skills. So that if a business wants to bring people in from abroad, they must first invest in Britain," he added.

Under the new system, businesses seeking to bring in workers from abroad will be required to invest in Britain first. Starmer outlined the benefits of this approach, stating that it will result in "an immigration system that is fair, that works for our national interest, and that restores common sense and control to our borders.

The Prime Minister highlighted the key objectives of the new system, including lower net migration, higher skills backing, and support for British workers. "That is what this white paper will deliver: lower net migration, higher skills backing British workers." (ANI)

