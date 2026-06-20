DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / UK: Enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings in Balochistan highlighted at UNISON conference

UK: Enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings in Balochistan highlighted at UNISON conference

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:53 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Brighton [UK] June 20 (ANI): Concerns over the human rights situation in Balochistan were brought to the attention of hundreds of trade union delegates during the annual National Delegate Conference of UNISON, the United Kingdom's largest public-sector union, held in Brighton from June 16 to 19.

Advertisement

In a post shared on X, Baloch political activist Aomar Karim stated that the event, attended by around 1,000 delegates and a similar number of observers from across Britain, became a platform for Baloch activists seeking to highlight allegations of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, restrictions on free expression and the detention of members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

Advertisement

He distributed campaign literature under the banner "Stop Silencing Balochistan's Voices," urging delegates to pay attention to what he described as a worsening human rights crisis in the province. The campaign sought to draw international focus to reports of abuses and encourage support for accountability and justice.

Advertisement

Addressing conference participants, Karim called on members of the Baloch diaspora to actively engage with trade unions, political organisations and human rights forums worldwide. He argued that international platforms offer an opportunity to raise awareness of issues affecting Baloch communities and amplify voices that he claimed are often ignored.

According to Karim, enforced disappearances and alleged human rights violations continue to impact Baloch men, women and children, making international engagement increasingly important. He stated that greater global awareness could help place Balochistan more prominently within international human rights discussions.

Advertisement

During the conference, Karim also met with several UNISON representatives, including National Executive Council member Stuart Graham, who reportedly expressed interest in promoting awareness of Baloch issues within the British labour movement and exploring future cooperation on the matter.

UNISON's annual gathering is regarded as one of the UK's largest trade union forums and regularly debates international issues, including conflicts and human rights concerns in regions such as Ukraine and Sudan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts