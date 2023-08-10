UK ex-teacher jailed for abuse of kids in India

PTI

London, August 9

A former deputy head teacher at a London primary school who had pleaded guilty to paying and instructing teenagers in India to abuse younger children was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday.

Guilty on 22 counts Matthew Smith, 35, worked in orphanages & NGOs in India between 2007-2014

He pleaded guilty to 22 counts, including encouraging rape of a child under 13

Matthew Smith, 35, from East Dulwich in south London was arrested by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) in November last year after its investigators identified that he was sharing abuse material on the dark web. According to the NCA, Smith was online at the time of his arrest, speaking to a teenage boy living in India and asking him to send sexual images of a younger child, in return for money.

