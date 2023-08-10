UK ex-teacher jailed for abuse of kids in India

London, August 9
A former deputy head teacher at a London primary school who had pleaded guilty to paying and instructing teenagers in India to abuse younger children was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday.
Guilty on 22 counts
- Matthew Smith, 35, worked in orphanages & NGOs in India between 2007-2014
- He pleaded guilty to 22 counts, including encouraging rape of a child under 13
Matthew Smith, 35, from East Dulwich in south London was arrested by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) in November last year after its investigators identified that he was sharing abuse material on the dark web. According to the NCA, Smith was online at the time of his arrest, speaking to a teenage boy living in India and asking him to send sexual images of a younger child, in return for money.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply today on fierce Manipur debate
Parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha expunged
Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'
Rahul never disrespects women, BJP indulging in 'indecent' a...
Centre's Bill excludes CJI for selection of CEC and other ECs
The Selection Committee will be chaired by PM, with the LoP ...
Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Says they banned PFI in the country and conducted raids at o...
RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...