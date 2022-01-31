UK expands vaccination drive to cover 5 to 11-yr-olds at risk

London, January 30

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) on Sunday expanded its Covid vaccination programme to cover vulnerable children aged five to 11 years. Eligible children include those with diabetes, immunosuppression, learning disabilities, and other serious conditions that place them at a high risk from Covid. It said nearly 500,000 eligible children in England are set to receive their first dose of a Covid vaccine in line with advice set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

“We know vaccines give significant protection against severe illness from Covid, so it is important our youngest and most at-risk get protected,” said Dr Nikki Kanani, deputy lead for NHS vaccination programme.

“The NHS is now vaccinating the most at risk 5–11-year-olds ensuring they get their dose of protection. Thousands of young people are still getting protected every day with millions vaccinated so far and we are asking parents not to delay coming forward,” she said. — PTI