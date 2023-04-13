UK extradites Pakistani man for 2005 murder of cop

London, April 13
The UK has extradited a 74-year-old Pakistani man and charged him with the murder of policewoman Sharon Beshenivsky in 2005.
Piran Ditta Khan was taken into custody at a West Yorkshire police station, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said, adding that he is scheduled to appear before the Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, reports the BBC.
Beshenivsky, a 38-year-old mother of three and stepmother of two children, was shot on November 18, 2005, as she responded with colleague PC Teresa Millburn to an alarm at a travel agent in Morley Street, Bradford.
Her shift partner was also shot but survived.
The victim had been an officer for just nine months when she was killed.
According to the West Yorkshire Police, Khan has been charged with murder, robbery, two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, the BBC reported.
The CPS said the charges were authorised in 2006, leading to the issuing of the extradition warrant.
"Since Piran Ditta Khan was arrested in Pakistan in 2020, our specialist prosecutors have been working closely with our Pakistani partners to complete the legal process in the country so that he could be extradited back to England to face the allegations from almost 20 years ago," the BBC quoted a CPS spokesperson as saying.
IANS
