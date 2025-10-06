Panaji (Goa) [India], October 6 (ANI): The United Kingdom's Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS Prince of Wales commenced its Exercise Konkan with the Indian Navy.

As per the Defence Adviser of the UK Embassy in India, after the exercise, the fleet will visit Mumbai and Goa.

In a post on X, the Defence Adviser said, "The United Kingdom's Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS Prince of Wales has commenced Exercise Konkan with the Indian Navy in the Western Indian Ocean. The Exercise will be followed by port visits to Mumbai and Goa."

The Indian Navy said in a post on X, "Exercise Konkan 2025 is a reaffirmation of the shared commitment towards ensuring secure, open and free seas, consolidating strategic ties and contributing to regional maritime stability, and will reinforce the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership under India-UK Vision 2035."

Indian Navy and Royal Navy bilateral Exercise Konkan-25 commenced on October 5, off the western coast of India. Over the past two decades, this exercise has grown significantly in scale and complexity, fostering enhanced interoperability and mutual understanding in maritime operations between the two navies.

The exercise will be conducted in two phases from October 5-12. The harbour phase of the Exercise will include professional interactions between naval personnel, cross deck visits, sports fixtures, and cultural engagements. Additionally, Joint Working Group meetings and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges are also scheduled.

The sea phase will encompass complex maritime operational drills focusing on anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine exercises, flying operations and other seamanship evolutions. Both participating nations will deploy frontline assets, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, submarines, and integral and shore based air assets.

Participation of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UK CSG 25), led by HMS Prince of Wales, including assets from Norway and Japan, has added sheen to this year's edition of the Exercise. The Indian side will be represented by the carrier battle group of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in company with other surface, sub-surface and air combatants. (ANI)

