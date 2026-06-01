London [UK], June 1 (ANI): In a strongly worded diplomatic intervention, UK Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper has demanded an immediate cessation of Israeli military operations in Lebanon, while simultaneously pressing for the complete disarmament of Hezbollah.

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Expressing deep concern over the escalating violence in the region through a social media communication published on X, Cooper highlighted the devastating humanitarian toll of the conflict.

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"Israel's military escalation in Lebanon has killed and displaced civilians, destroyed infrastructure, and eroded space for diplomacy. It must end," she said.

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Israel's military escalation in Lebanon has killed and displaced civilians, destroyed infrastructure, and eroded space for diplomacy. It must end. Hizballah must end attacks on Israel and disarm. All sides must respect the ceasefire and engage with negotiations in good faith. — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) May 31, 2026

The senior British diplomat also redirected the onus onto Hezbollah, urging it to halt cross-border hostilities against Israel.

"All sides must respect the ceasefire and engage in negotiations in good faith," Cooper wrote.

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Concurrently, Arab League Chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit has denounced Israel's "brutal aggression" in Lebanon, demanding an immediate cessation of hostilities.

In a statement released on X, Aboul Gheit noted that Israeli forces had advanced into Lebanese territory, flattened southern villages and historical landmarks, and focused strikes on civilian populations, triggering mass displacement. He added that these military actions constitute a direct violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and international law.

Furthermore, Aboul Gheit pressed the UN Security Council to intervene and force Israel to halt its military campaigns while ensuring the full implementation of Resolution 1701--the 2006 UN mandate that dictated a total cessation of hostilities and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon.

Germany has also sounded a strong note of alarm over Israel's broadening ground offensive in southern Lebanon, warning that a wider military offensive threatens to push the highly volatile region into a deeper crisis.

In a report carrying the statement, Al Jazeera noted that German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul cautioned that the current trajectory of the conflict would trigger severe humanitarian fallout. "The Israeli army's advance further into southern Lebanon is cause for serious concern," the statement noted, adding that "any further escalation will exacerbate the already tense situation and trigger new waves of displacement within Lebanon."

Simultaneously, the United Kingdom intensified the Western diplomatic push for immediate restraint, explicitly calling for a halt to the widening theatre of war. The British Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, Hamish Falconer MP, underscored that "continued escalation in Lebanon is undermining diplomatic efforts and having an unacceptable impact on civilians. Israel's expansion of the conflict must stop."

While demanding a cessation of Israeli military advancement, the British minister also placed the onus on the Iran-backed Shiite militia to dismantle its combat operations and adhere to international frameworks. "Hizballah must end attacks on Israel and disarm. All sides should uphold the ceasefire and continue US-led talks," Falconer stated in a post on X.

Adding to the wave of international condemnation, Qatar has strongly censured Tel Aviv's land operations in the southern sector, labelling the military campaign a grave escalation.

Posting on X, Qatar's Foreign Ministry denounced Israel's continued "aggressions on Lebanon and the expansion of the scope of the occupation army's ground incursion in the south of the country and the targeting of civilians, and considers it a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the sister Lebanese Republic and a clear breach of the rules of international humanitarian law".

The Qatari ministry urged global intervention, demanding that foreign governments and international organisations exert pressure on Israel to adhere to global legal norms. Demanding accountability, Doha pressed the international community to "oblige the Israeli occupation authorities to stop their repeated aggressions on Lebanon" while ensuring absolute respect for international treaties and statutory mandates.

Against the backdrop of these public censures, high-level diplomatic communications have taken place between Doha and Beirut to address the worsening security crisis. Qatar's Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi, held a phone call with Lebanon's Deputy Prime Minister, Tarek Mitri.

According to a Qatari statement regarding the discussion, "During the call, they reviewed the relations of cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, alongside discussing the latest developments in the Lebanese file."

These diplomatic manoeuvres coincide with a major military escalation on the ground. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israeli forces have "captured" Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon despite the ongoing ceasefire between the two sides and instructed the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to further "expand the incursion" in Lebanon.

"Last night, our heroic fighters captured the Beaufort Castle. They proudly raised the flag of the State of Israel and the flag of the Golani Brigade there," Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

"I remind you that 44 years ago, this place was a symbol of a heroic battle by our fighters, but it was also a symbol of deep division among us. Today, we returned to Beaufort differently. We returned united, determined, and stronger than ever," he added.

The Israeli Prime Minister stated that operations are ongoing on multiple fronts, including Syria, Gaza, and Lebanon.

"Since the beginning of the War of Redemption, we have eliminated 8,000 Hezbollah terrorists. Since Operation Roaring Lion - 3,000. In the past month alone, 700. This is more than everyone we eliminated during the Second Lebanon War. I have instructed the IDF to expand the incursion in Lebanon. Our forces have crossed the Litani River. They took dominant terrain. They captured the Beaufort Ridge. And now my instruction is to deepen and expand our hold on places that were under Hezbollah's control," he said.

"The capture of Beaufort is a dramatic stage and a dramatic change in the policy we are leading. We have broken the barrier of fear. We are taking the initiative; we are operating on all fronts - in Syria, in Gaza, and in Lebanon. We have established security zones beyond our borders to protect our communities," he added.

The announcement follows an official statement from the IDF on Telegram, which confirmed that operations began several days ago in the Beaufort Ridge and Wadi al-Saluki area in southern Lebanon to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and eliminate threats to Israeli communities in the Galilee Panhandle and Metula.

The operation, approved by the IDF's Chief of the General Staff, involved extensive preparatory airstrikes, artillery and tank fire, and engineering work to secure commanding terrain and neutralise Hezbollah infrastructure under Iranian direction.

According to the IDF, the offensive aims to expand the Forward Defence Line, degrade Hezbollah's capabilities, and remove launch infrastructure used for attacks on Israeli civilians and soldiers. The Israeli forces are now operating near Nabatieh, a major Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon, and the military has indicated readiness to broaden the operation as required.

Netanyahu concluded, saying, "It will take time, but we will complete the mission," affirming Israel's commitment to restoring security for residents in the northern border regions.

Tel Aviv's plans to continue its territorial expansion in Lebanon come a few days after the Israeli PM directed the country's military to expand its control over the Gaza Strip, stating during an interview at a West Bank conference that the objective is to take over 70 per cent of the territory, CNN reported.

"We are now in 60 per cent of the territory of the Gaza Strip. We were at 50 per cent. We moved to 60 per cent. My directive is to move to--take it step by step--first of all, 70," Netanyahu said, adding that the military will proceed incrementally.

His remarks come as earlier reports indicated that the IDF had already issued maps to aid agencies showing control over approximately 64 per cent of Gaza. Expanding control further would compress nearly 2 million Palestinians into an increasingly smaller area of the besieged enclave, CNN reported. (ANI)

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