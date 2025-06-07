UK Foreign Secy Lammy meets EAM Jaishankar, offers condolences on Pahalgam attack, hails India-UK FTA as 'new era' in ties

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in Delhi on Friday, where he expressed condolences over the recent Pahalgam terror attack and reiterated the UK's support in combating terrorism.

Lammy also spoke about the recent progress in the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), underscoring growing education and trade cooperation.

Offering condolences on the terrror attack, Lammy said, "It is obviously also sadly the case that there has been a horrific terrorist attack since we last met and my prime minister wishes me to convey once again the deep condolences of the UK and a hand of friendship with India and support as we deal with the terrorism threat in a comprehensive manner."

Referring to the newly finalised FTA between the two countries, Lammy said, "Since I was last here in India, our country has won a trophy which is that long-held prize of an FTA which I think is the beginning of a new era in relations between our two countries and allows us to move forward with a degree of ambition."

He also noted that the agreement is expected to increase bilateral trade by £25.5 billion in the coming period and welcomed the growing interest among UK universities in forging partnerships in India.

"I'm very pleased that we are able to talk about our comprehensive strategic partnership to build on the technology security initiative that we launched last year to see more universities desiring of partnership and opening up here in India and of course our new agreement will increase trade by 25.5 billion pounds over this next period which is truly remarkable," he said.

Lammy expressed gratitude for his visit and appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting him an audience. "I'm very pleased to be back in India and very grateful to Prime Minister Modi once again giving me an audience and giving me so much of his time at a very very busy and challenging time," he said.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar also spoke on the occasion, calling the FTA and the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement a "milestone" in bilateral ties.

"The recent conclusion of the India-UK FTA and the Double Contribution Convention is truly a milestone. It will not only propel our two-way trade and investment but will also have a positive effect on other strategic aspects of our bilateral ties," Jaishankar said. (ANI)

