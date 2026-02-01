UK, France among five EU nations blame Russia for poisoning Navalny

Late Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a lethal toxin from the skin of dart frogs, five European countries said on Saturday, blaming the Russian state for the attack.

The foreign ministries of the UK, France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands said analysis of samples from Navalny, who died two years ago, “had conclusively confirmed the presence of epibatidine”.

It is a toxin found in poison dart frogs in South America that is not found naturally in Russia, they said. The countries said in a joint statement that Russia had the “means, motive and opportunity to administer this poison”.

They said they were reporting Russia to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for a breach of the Chemical Weapons Convention. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said, “Russia saw Navalny as a threat. By using this form of poison the Russian state demonstrated the despicable tools it has at its disposal and the overwhelming fear it has of political opposition.”

Navalny, who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests as President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, died in the Arctic penal colony in February 2024.

He was serving a 19-year sentence that he believed to be politically motivated. Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, said last year

that two independent labs had found that her husband was poisoned shortly before he died. Navalnaya has repeatedly blamed Putin for Navalny’s death, something Russian officials have vehemently denied.