UK: Hanuman Chalisa recited for 1st time at House of Lords Diwali event

London [UK], November 11 (ANI): The Hanuman Chalisa was recited for the first time at the House of Lords in the United Kingdom during a Diwali celebration organised by the Labour Asians Society on November 9, bringing together parliamentarians, community leaders and members of the British Asian community.

The celebration was held in the Cholmondeley Room and Terrace at the Palace of Westminster and was led by Manish Tiwari, Founder of Here&Now365, and hosted by Lord Uday Nagaraju of Bloomsbury, patron of the Labour Asians Society.

The recitation was accompanied live by tabla and harmonium, marking a significant moment in the Diwali celebration at the British Parliament.

Coming a day after Remembrance Sunday, the event began with a minute's silence led by Manish Tiwari to honour those who served and lost their lives in conflicts. The tribute also remembered soldiers from the Indian subcontinent who fought alongside British forces in both World Wars.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Tiwari highlighted Diwali's message of unity and its significance across different communities and faiths.

"Diwali is the light that shines across the divide of communities and is an essential part of our shared ancient heritage. It is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists, and today it is embraced by people of every background across Britain. To hear the Hanuman Chalisa recited here for the first time is a moment our community will remember for a long time," he said.

Welcoming the guests, Lord Uday Nagaraju of Bloomsbury spoke about the Labour Asians Society's contribution to public life and its efforts to bring communities together.

Advertisement

"Diwali is the celebration of light over darkness, and of good over evil. It is a privilege to host this celebration at the House of Lords, and I am grateful to Manish & the LAS team for making it possible. The Labour Asians Society continues to make a valuable contribution, and I am proud to stand with them as patron," he said.

Atta Haq, Chair of the Labour Asians Society, thanked Lord Uday Nagaraju, Here&Now365 and the attendees, highlighting the organisation's work in encouraging British Asian participation in public life and strengthening ties between communities.

Among the distinguished guests were Gurinder Singh Josan CBE, Member of Parliament for Smethwick; Virendra Sharma, former MP for Ealing Southall; Hanuman Dass, founder of humanitarian charity Go Dharmic; and Chandru Iyer from Grant Thornton, a former British High Commissioner to Karnataka, alongside community leaders, business representatives and other guests.

Advertisement

Maria Saroya Haq delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the host, sponsors, musicians and guests who contributed to the celebration.

The event concluded with guests exchanging Diwali greetings on the Terrace, celebrating the festival in a spirit of unity, friendship and hope for the year ahead. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)