UK: Heathrow Airport announces "complete shutdown" due to power outage

London [UK], March 21 (ANI): London's Heathrow Airport announced on Friday a complete shutdown for the entire day due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, the airport authorities announced.

In a statement issued on its X account, the airport authorities said that the airport will remain closed so as to maintain the safety of its passengers and colleagues.

It thereby advised passengers not to travel to the airport and contact their airlines for further information.

"Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage. To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information. We apologise for the inconvenience", Heathrow Airport wrote on X.

Heathrow Airport, which is one of the world's busiest airports, also warned that "significant disruptions" can be expected over the coming days, as reported by CNN.

In a statement issued to CNN, Heathrow Airport said, "We expect significant disruption over the coming days and passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances until the airport reopens", adding that they "do not have clarity on when power may be reliable restored."

CNN cited the the London Fire Brigade which said in a statement that a transformer within an electrical substation in Hayes, in west London, was alight. Ten fire trucks and around 70 firefighters were responding to the blaze, it added.

According to the London Fire Brigade, Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne said on the situation, "This is a highly visible and significant incident, and our firefighters are working tirelessly in challenging conditions to bring the fire under control as swiftly as possible."

He added, "The fire has caused a power outage affecting a large number of homes and local businesses, and we are working closely with our partners to minimise disruption."

The statement noted that firefighters have led 29 people to safety from neighbouring properties, and as a precaution, a 200-metre cordon has been established, with around 150 people evacuated.

Mentioning that nearly 200 calls had been handled, the London Fire Brigade said in its statement that it would be a prolonged incident, with disruption expected to increase as they head into the morning.

The London Fire Brigade urged people to avoid the area wherever possible and noted that the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

