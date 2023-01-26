UK Home Secretary planning to cut post-study student visa stay

London, January 25
British Home Secretary Suella Braverman is said to be on a collision course with the country’s education department over plans to cut the period of stay allowed for overseas students under a post-study visa route, according to a UK media report on Wednesday.
The new graduate visa route, which allows foreign graduates — including Indians — the chance to stay on to job hunt and gain work experience for up to two years without the requirement of a specific job offer, is expected to be cut under the proposed review.
The Indian-origin home secretary has reportedly drawn up a plan to “reform” the Graduate Visa route requiring students to obtain a work visa by getting a skilled job or leave the UK after six months.
The reports refers to leaked advice to say that the UK Department for Education is trying to block the changes as they fear it would harm the UK’s attractiveness to international students. — PTI
Graduate visa route
- Plan in place to “reform” the graduate visa route
- It requires students to obtain a work visa by getting a skilled job or leave the UK after six months
- Indian students account for 41% of the visas granted through the route
