Home / World / UK hosts first-ever International Jassa Singh Ahluwalia Memorial Day

UK hosts first-ever International Jassa Singh Ahluwalia Memorial Day

ANI
Updated At : 06:30 PM Nov 17, 2025 IST
London [UK], November 17 (ANI): The Brits Desi Society (BDS) organised the first-ever International Jassa Singh Ahluwalia Memorial Day on 16 November 2025 at the Guru Amar Das Gurdwara in Leicester, marking a historic moment for the global Sikh community. The event brought together community leaders, scholars, dignitaries, and guests from across the United Kingdom and India to honour the legacy of Sultan-ul-Qaum Jassa Singh Ahluwalia (1718-1783).

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Sukhmani Sahib Path, followed by an in-depth presentation on the life, achievements, and enduring contributions of the legendary Sikh leader. A key highlight of the programme was the launch of the biography "The Warrior Saint - A Warrior, A Statesman", dedicated to Jassa Singh Ahluwalia's life and leadership.

Rishu Walia acknowledged the presence of the Gurudwara committee, community members, and BDS volunteers, emphasising the importance of reviving Sikh heritage and preserving historical narratives for future generations. He reflected on Jassa Singh Ahluwalia's pivotal role in uniting the twelve Sikh Misls under the Khalsa flag and his unmatched honour as Sultan-ul-Qaum.

Walia also recalled the rebuilding of the Golden Temple after repeated invasions and the raising of the Sikh flag over Delhi's Red Fort, an enduring symbol of India's spiritual and martial resurgence.

The event featured keynote addresses from prominent leaders, including Bhai Sahib Mahinder Singh Ahluwalia (OBE, KSG), Gurcharan Singh Gill (Advocate General, Jaipur and President of Rashtriya Sikh Sangat), Dr Venkatachalam Murugan (Consulate General of India, Birmingham), Leicester South MP Shockat Adam, and Resham Singh Sandhu (MBE, DL, FRSA).

Several dignitaries attended the ceremony, among them Leicestershire Police & Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews, Deputy Lord Mayor of Leicester Cllr Bhupen Dave, Mayor of Oadby & Wigston Cllr Jasvir Chohan, and Ashok Verma, husband of Baroness Verma of the House of Lords. Guests travelled from London, Birmingham, and other major UK cities to witness the historic occasion.

The event also received numerous messages of appreciation and blessings from India. Those who extended greetings included Ram Singh Bombay (SGPC-appointed USSF President), Rajya Sabha MP and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, former Rajya Sabha MP Tarlochan Singh, Pathankot MLA Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Rajesh Bagha (Former Chairman, Punjab State Commission for SC & President, British Ravidassia Heritage Foundation), Pratap Singh (DIG Retd. & Editor-in-Chief, The Sikh Review), and Advocate Surinder Pal Singh Ahluwalia. Kuldeep Shekhawat, President Overseas BJP UK and Europe Co-Convenor, also conveyed his wishes. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

