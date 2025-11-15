DT
PT
Home / World / UK: Indian High Commission commemorates 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda

UK: Indian High Commission commemorates 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda

ANI
Updated At : 08:15 PM Nov 15, 2025 IST
London [UK], November 15 (ANI): The Indian High Commission in the UK celebrated the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda through a programme which featured a rich cultural line-up celebrating tribal traditions from across India.

In a series of posts on X, the Indian High Commission shared that High Commissioner Doraiswami recalled Bhagwan Birsa Munda as both as the voice of a "nation rising and of Indian nationhood," and also as an early advocate for the stewardship of forests, air and water -- values long upheld by India's tribal communities.

The celebration saw performances by the Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Excellence on the Koya traditions of Dandakaranya region of South India, United Assam Association UK, NRI Association of Chhattisgarh (NACHA), Jharkhand UK Connect, and Orissa Society UK, the High Commission shared on X.

A children's poster-making competition and a group discussion in Hindi on key themes such as socio-economic development, education, livelihood and entrepreneurship were also held to mark the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

"Last evening, @HCI_London commemorated the 150th birth anniversary of #BhagwanBirsaMunda and observed #JanjatiyaGauravDivas, honouring the legacy, pride, and resilience of India's tribal communities. The programme featured a rich cultural line-up celebrating tribal traditions from across the country,"

"In his remarks, HC @VDoraiswami paid tribute to #BhagwanBirsaMunda, recalling him as both as the voice of a nation rising and of Indian nationhood, but also as an early advocate for the stewardship of our forests, air and water -- values long upheld by India's tribal communities."

"Performances by the Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Excellence on the Koya traditions of Dandakaranya region of South India, United Assam Association UK, NRI Association of Chattisgarh (NACHA), Jharkhand UK Connect, and Orissa Society UK, transformed the evening into a journey across India's tribal heartlands -- with every beat and step reflecting a unique ancestral tradition and the many voices of India's tribal heritage."

"A children's poster-making competition and a vibrant group discussion in Hindi on key themes -- from socio-economic development, education, livelihood and entrepreneurship to health, culture, and heritage, were also held to mark #JanjatiyaGauravVarsh."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to tribal freedom fighter and anti-colonialist tribal leader Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary. He remembered the tribal leader for his unparalleled contribution to the country's freedom movement.

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875. During British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded a tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.

His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

