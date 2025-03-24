UK: Indian-origin MP Virendra Sharma marks 50 years of public service

London [UK], March 24 (ANI): Indian-origin MP Virendra Sharma celebrated a remarkable milestone, marking 50 years of dedicated public service to the Ealing Borough and the Labour Party, a release observed.

In order to mark the significant milestone, an event took place at the Heston Hyde Hotel and was organized by the Labour government to honour his enduring contributions to British politics and the community.

The evening saw the presence of several prominent leaders, including Wes Streeting, the Secretary of Health and Social Care, who lauded Sharma's unwavering dedication and service. The event also brought together MPs, mayors, councillors, and a diverse gathering of community members, reflecting the widespread respect and admiration for the veteran politician.

As per the release, Sharma began his political career in the 1970s, and over the decades, he has been a passionate advocate for issues impacting the South Asian community, particularly within the Ealing Southall constituency. His commitment to social justice, healthcare, and education reform has earned him significant recognition.

During the event, speeches highlighted his tireless efforts, emphasizing his role in fostering inclusivity and representing the voices of the underrepresented. Wes Streeting praised Sharma's impactful work, acknowledging his contribution towards strengthening community ties and promoting progressive policies.

The release observed that the event also featured cultural performances, showcasing the rich heritage of the Indian diaspora, alongside reflection upon Sharma's journey in public service.

Notably, community leaders expressed their gratitude for his mentorship and leadership, emphasizing his role as a bridge between the South Asian community and the UK government.

In his speech, Virendra Sharma thanked his supporters and constituents for their unwavering trust and encouragement. He expressed his commitment to continuing his service, championing causes that matter to the people of Ealing and beyond.

The event saw the attendees applauding Sharma's legacy and his ongoing dedication to public service towards its end. (ANI)

