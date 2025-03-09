DT
PT
Home / World / UK: Jaishankar greeted by well-wishers during morning walk

'So heartwarming to meet well-wishers and public-spirited citizens in London after my morning walk,' Jaishankar said in a post on X.
ANI
Updated At : 04:41 PM Mar 09, 2025 IST
London [UK], March 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was greeted by his 'well-wishers' during his morning walk on Sunday.

In a picture shared by Jaishankar, he is surrounded by his well-wishers, who greet him with flowers and ask for selfies. Some people are also seen wearing a neckband with the Bharatiya Janata Party's logo on it.

"So heartwarming to meet well-wishers and public-spirited citizens in London after my morning walk," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

On Saturday, the occasion of International Women's Day, Jaishankar met cricketers Fi Morris and Olivia Bell at Emirates Old Trafford Stadium.

In a post on X, he said, "On International Women's Day, delighted to join cricketers Fi Morris & Olivia Bell, Deputy PM Angela Rayner, Minister Catherine West and Consul General Vishakha Yaduvanshi at Emirates Old Trafford Stadium."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar inaugurated a new Indian Consulate in Manchester, Northern England.

In a post on X, he said, "Very pleased to inaugurate our 4th Consulate in the UK, in Manchester. Thanks to Deputy PM Angela Rayner, Minister Catherine West, Deputy Mayor Paul Dennett and MP Navendu Mishra for joining us. This step delivers on the longstanding desire of our community and friends of India in Manchester. Confident that this latest addition to our presence in the UK will strengthen people to people, cultural, trade and, of course, cricket ties."

After the inauguration, Jaishankar expressed optimism about the future of India- UK relations, anticipating a significant pickup in the relationship in the coming years.

Jaishankar urged the Indian community to consider the consulate a preparation for the growing ties between the two nations.

"I would also urge you to think of this consulate as really preparing for that era. We are clearly anticipating a very big pickup in the relationship in the times to come," he said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

