UK lecturer struck off for harassing Sikh colleague

PTI

London, May 24

A qualified nurse and senior lecturer at a UK university has been struck off the country's medical register over misconduct, which involved the harassment of a Sikh colleague over his religious beliefs and mocking his turban as a “bandage” and “hat”.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) held a virtual hearing of the case against Maurice Slaven last week, over allegations of racial harassment of a fellow Sikh lecturer identified only as Colleague 1. The NMC Tribunal received a fitness to practice referral in March 2019 after Colleague 1 alleged he had been racially harassed on a number of occasions by Slaven since the start of his employment in October 2016 to December 2018. According to the evidence before the tribunal, Slaven is said to have subjected Colleague 1 with questions like “Where's your bandage” and/or “Why aren't you wearing your bandage” with reference to his turban.