UK lifts isolation, other Covid curbs

London, February 24
Anyone testing positive for Covid will no longer be legally bound to self-isolate, as all remaining restrictions came to an end in England on Thursday.
Under UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “living with Covid plan” laid out earlier this week, the requirement to quarantine for at least five days is now advice rather than law. It comes as guidance for staff and students in most education and childcare settings. — Reuters
