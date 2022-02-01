UK lockdown parties were serious failures, says report

PTI

London, January 31

An investigation says lockdown-breaching parties by PM Boris Johnson and his staff represent a “serious failure” to observe the standards expected of government.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray concluded that “there were failures of leadership and judgment” in the government and “some of the events should not have been allowed to take place". The findings are part of what Gray's office calls an “update” on her investigation, rather than a full report. Major parts of her findings have been withheld at the request of the police, who have launched a criminal investigation into alleged breaches of Covid rules. — AP

App developed for Covid detection

Los Angeles: US scientists have developed a rapid and sensitive diagnostic system, consisting of a smartphone app and a testing kit, to detect SARS-CoV-2, its variants and the flu virus.