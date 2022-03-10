UK looking at easing visa rules for Ukrainians

London, March 10
Britain is looking at easing its visa requirements for Ukrainian refugees, a minister said on Thursday, after the government faced widespread condemnation for prioritizing bureaucracy over the welfare of those fleeing war.
While households across Europe have taken in Ukrainian families forced to leave their homes, Britain has demanded they secure a visa first, meaning the country has accepted far fewer Ukrainians than the likes of France and Germany, or Ukraine's nearest neighbours.
Armed forces minister James Heappey said he believed the interior ministry, or Home Office, was looking at ways to ease the system, after some refugees in the French port city of Calais were ordered to go to Paris or Brussels to fill out forms.
"Overnight the Home Office have indicated that they are looking at expanding the programme and looking at a number of policy checks that they currently have in place in order to make the process easier," Heappey told BBC TV.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep
Leading: AAP 92, Congress 16, SAD 6, BJP 2, Others 1
It’s victory of the people, says AAP’s Bhagwant Mann
Was speaking in an exclusive telephonic interview with The T...
You will see the change in Punjab in a month: Bhagwant Mann
The AAP CM candidate was speaking to people in Sangrur
Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election
These stalwarts fall by the wayside by the AAP tsunami
AAP landslide buries Congress, Bhagwant Mann set to become Punjab CM
Big stalwarts trailing by huge margins shows public contempt...