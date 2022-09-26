UK may fine TikTok $29 million for failing to protect children's privacy

September 26
Britain could fine TikTok 27 million pounds ($28.91 million) following an investigation that found the short-form video app may have breached UK's data protection law by failing to safeguard privacy of children using the platform.
The investigation found that TikTok could have processed data of children under the age of 13 without appropriate parental consent and failed to provide proper information to its users in a transparent way.
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has issued TikTok and TikTok Information Technologies UK Ltd with a "notice of intent", the regulator said in a statement.
"Companies providing digital services have a legal duty to put those protections in place, but our provisional view is that TikTok fell short of meeting that requirement," Information Commissioner John Edwards said.
"While we respect the ICO's role in safeguarding privacy in the UK, we disagree with the preliminary views expressed and intend to formally respond to the ICO in due course," a TikTok spokesperson said in a emailed statement to Reuters.
ICO's provisional view suggests that TikTok breached UK data protection law between May 2018 and July 2020.
In July, the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee voted to approve a measure that would raise the age children are given special online privacy protections to 16 and bar targeted advertising to children by companies such as TikTok and Snapchat without consent. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan crisis: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi seeks written report from observers Kharge, Maken
Congress has 108 MLAs in 200-member Assembly, of which 82 lo...
One person, one post: Will Gehlot choose CM-ship over Cong presidency?
Rajasthan is one of the only two states where Congress is in...
Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'
‘No hand in crisis but doors not closed for Sachin Pilot’, s...
Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level
The water flow above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high floo...
Stubble burning, power supply among issues to be taken up during Punjab Assembly session on Tuesday
Day-long session is likely to be a stormy one with oppositio...