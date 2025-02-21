DT
Home / World / UK MP calls for global action against Uyghur genocide in China

UK MP calls for global action against Uyghur genocide in China

ANI
Updated At : 05:11 PM Feb 21, 2025 IST
Washington, DC [US], February 21 (ANI): UK MP Blair McDougall has made a plea for political leaders to stand in solidarity with the Uyghur Muslim community, calling the ongoing genocide in China a crisis that demands immediate international attention.

Stop Uyghur Genocide released a video statement featuring Blair McDougall, who is seen sitting alongside Rahima Mahmut, the campaign group's executive director.

"To every Member of Parliament, I say show your support, stand with Rehima and the other Uyghur Muslims. This is our moment to come together as leaders, as allies, and as advocates for human rights. The Uyghur genocide is a crisis that demands our attention and our action," McDougall said in the video.

His statement was an unequivocal call to his colleagues in the UK government to take on the human rights crisis in China. The MP further emphasised that standing with the Uyghur people sends a powerful message to the Chinese government, affirming that the UK will not tolerate genocide.

"By standing with Rahima and the Uyghurs, we send a powerful message that the UK will not tolerate genocide, that we believe freedom is founded on the principle of justice, and we will fight for the rights of those who are suffering," McDougall continued.

"I urge each of you, MPs across the political divide, to show your support for the Uyghurs. It's on our shoulders to be on the right side of history and it's Rehima's courage that's brought her here," he said

He concluded by stressing the importance of collective action, stating, "Now let's show that she's not alone, stand with us, stand with her and let's bring justice to the Uyghur people." According to several reports, the Uyghur Muslim population in China faces severe persecution, including mass detentions, forced labour, cultural destruction, and systematic violence, sparking widespread international outrage. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

