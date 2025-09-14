DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / UK MP condemns racist attack on Sikh woman in Oldbury

UK MP condemns racist attack on Sikh woman in Oldbury

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:20 AM Sep 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Oldbury [UK], September 14 (ANI): Labour MP Preet Kaur Gill on Saturday condemned a racially motivated attack on a Sikh woman in Oldbury.

Advertisement

Gill said that the attackers reportedly said to her that she "does not belong here."

In a post on X, she said, "I am deeply shocked by the horrific attack on a young Sikh woman in Oldbury. This was an act of extreme violence but is also being treated as racially aggravated, with the perpetrators reportedly telling her that she "does not belong here." She does belong here. Our Sikh community and every community has the right to feel safe, respected, and valued. Racism and misogyny have no place in Oldbury, or anywhere in Britain. My thoughts are with the victim, her family, and the Sikh community."

Advertisement

https://x.com/PreetKGillMP/status/1966494562022498588

"I know many constituents are contacting me to express their fear. I hear you. The rise in overt racism recently is deeply concerning, and I will be working with West Midlands Police to ensure everything is being done to catch those responsible and to keep our community safe. No one should have to live in fear because of who they are. I will continue to press for stronger action against hate crimes and greater support for victims. Together, we must stand united against violence and hatred," she further said.

Advertisement

Gill added that she was born and brought up there, urging people to read Sikh history.

"I was born here, and my family has contributed to this country for generations. My grandfather and great-grandfather both fought in the World Wars for Britain. They sacrificed for this country because they believed in it, and I'm proud of that heritage. Read Sikh history!" she added.

https://x.com/PreetKGillMP/status/1966814476600049915

Meanwhile, the UK is divided on the immigration issue, which is a corollary of racism issue in the nation. The two groups were 'Stand Up To Racism' and 'Unite the Kingdom'. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts