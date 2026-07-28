UK MP Hussain voices concern over violence in PoJK, calls for de-escalation, restoration of communications

London [UK], July 28 (ANI): UK Member of Parliament for Bradford East, Imran Hussain, has expressed deep concern over reports of escalating tensions and alleged human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), urging immediate de-escalation, restoration of communications, and the resumption of peaceful dialogue.

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In a video statement shared on X, Hussain said he was "very worried and concerned" by reports emerging from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir regarding what he described as serious escalations in tensions and human rights violations.

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According to Hussain, he had been contacted in his capacity as Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir by several Members of Parliament as well as hundreds of his constituents, who had expressed serious concerns over reports of live firing that allegedly resulted in deaths in the Rawalakot district and later in the Mirpur district.

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As stated in the video, Hussain said the reported incidents were "very, very concerning", adding that British Kashmiris were once again deeply worried about the welfare and safety of their loved ones in the region.

Hussain further stated that he would be contacting Pakistan's High Commissioner to ensure that the concerns of British Kashmiris are conveyed. He also said he would reach out to UK government ministers, requesting them to continue using "every diplomatic tool" and "every diplomatic measure" available to encourage de-escalation.

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According to the video statement, Hussain called for an end to what he described as the lockdown and communications blackout across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also urged an end to the use of force and called for the immediate resumption of peaceful talks and negotiations.

Hussain said that any future dialogue should remain centred on what he described as the "inalienable and basic human rights of Kashmiris".

Concluding his statement, Hussain stressed that "the only way forward, the only solution is de-escalation, restraint and peace," adding that further bloodshed must be prevented.

The latest demonstrations, particularly in Rawalakot, marked a major escalation as thousands of protesters participating in the Awami Huqooq Long March attempted to continue their march towards Muzaffarabad.

Protesters alleged that Pakistani security forces responded with indiscriminate firing and excessive force to disperse the crowds, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries.

The violence has intensified criticism of Islamabad's handling of dissent in PoJK, with activists accusing the authorities of responding to political demands with force rather than dialogue. (ANI)

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