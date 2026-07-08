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Home / World / UK MP slams Pakistan over deadly crackdown in PoJK, urges government to demand accountability

UK MP slams Pakistan over deadly crackdown in PoJK, urges government to demand accountability

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ANI
Updated At : 01:08 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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London [UK], July 8 (ANI): British Conservative MP Bob Blackman has strongly criticised Pakistan over the reported killing of peaceful protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), urging the UK government to take a tougher stance and hold Pakistan accountable for alleged human rights violations.

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Speaking in the UK Parliament, Blackman stated that Pakistani security forces had opened fire on peaceful demonstrators who were protesting for basic human rights, including access to food and security. He claimed that more than 30 people were killed and over 200 others were injured in the crackdown, including British nationals.

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Addressing the government, Blackman questioned whether merely updating travel advice was an adequate response. He urged the UK government to call in Pakistan's High Commissioner and seek an explanation over the reported use of force against civilians.

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Responding on behalf of the UK government, a minister acknowledged concerns over the developments in PoJK and expressed regret over the reported loss of life involving both civilians and security personnel. However, the minister described the situation as an internal matter for the Pakistani authorities.

The government noted that on June 6, it had updated its travel advisory, advising against all but essential travel to the PoJK region due to the prevailing security situation. The minister added that British authorities were closely monitoring developments, including their impact on British nationals, and were engaging with the Government of Pakistan where appropriate.

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Watchdog group Amnesty International strongly condemned Pakistan's heavy-handed tactics ahead of upcoming regional elections in PoJK. Amnesty accused Pakistani authorities of deploying violent measures to suppress peaceful political dissent and violate fundamental human rights, unlawfully designating the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) as a "proscribed organisation."Amnesty fiercely criticised the ban on JAAC, labelling it a disproportionate attack on freedom of association and peaceful political activism. As local tensions simmer ahead of the regional polls, activists and watchdog groups alike continue to pressure the international community to hold Islamabad accountable. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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