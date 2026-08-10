UK MP Tanmanjeet Dhesi urges Punjab Govt to resolve NRI grievances, proposes aviation hub plan

Chandigarh [India], August 10 (ANI): British Member of Parliament Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi visited Chandigarh on Monday, holding high-level discussions with key Punjab leaders to explore developmental avenues, enhance regional connectivity, and address matters concerning the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) community.

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Dhesi, who represents the Slough constituency in the UK Parliament, met with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, NRI Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh, and Health Minister Balbir Singh.

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Expressing appreciation for the engagements, Dhesi told ANI, "I thank Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Speaker, the Minister for NRI Affairs and the Health Minister as I had the opportunity to hold individual meetings with each of them."

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A primary focus of Dhesi's proposals was transforming Punjab into a major economic and transport gateway for northern India. Highlighting the potential of the region's infrastructure, he suggested expanding direct flight operations.

"I suggested that Punjab should be developed as an aviation hub for India, as it serves as a gateway for all of North India," Dhesi told ANI. "Increasing direct flights from cities like Amritsar and Chandigarh would benefit not just Punjab but other neighbouring states as well. It would boost cargo services and significantly increase imports and exports."

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During his discussions with Chief Minister Mann, Dhesi raised matters pertinent to the global Punjabi diaspora, emphasising the importance of swift administrative frameworks for visiting and investing NRIs.

Focusing particularly on property and legal grievances, Dhesi noted, "I raised several NRI-related issues. During my meeting with the Chief Minister, which lasted about 15-20 minutes, we discussed the difficulties NRIs face, particularly land disputes. I requested him to implement a time-bound resolution process."

He added, "When NRIs invest their capital in India, especially in Punjab, they want their issues resolved quickly, perhaps within two to four weeks. Actions should be taken promptly rather than delayed."

Turning to broader geopolitical and cultural exchanges, Dhesi touched upon regional diplomatic dynamics and spiritual tourism, noting that reducing friction promotes cross-border peace and facilitates pilgrimage access.

"I also emphasised that if regional tensions are reduced, it would benefit both India and Pakistan," Dhesi stated. "The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor should be fully utilised as it holds great spiritual significance for people, including NRIs and devotees, providing them the opportunity for pilgrimage."

He further observed that harmonious regional relations could potentially unlock economic corridors and foster bilateral commercial activity between the two nations. "Furthermore, if tensions ease, the Asian trade corridor--the old Silk Route--would benefit both India and Pakistan and increase trade between both nations," Dhesi said.

Addressing security challenges affecting commercial sectors and community events, Dhesi pointed to transnational criminal activities and called for proactive international cooperation between Indian authorities and governments in the UK, Canada, Australia, and the US.

Drawing attention to pressures faced by event organisers and business owners, he stated, "Lastly, I raised the very serious issue of increasing extortion. Many of our businessmen and businesswomen are facing great difficulties. Numerous gangsters based in Canada, the UK, Australia, the USA, or here in India are demanding protection money through threats."

Dhesi alleged that security concerns had impacted local cultural fixtures, adding, "Consequently, Kabaddi tournaments have been suspended for a year because promoters fear for their safety and that of their families."

He urged coordinated multi-national enforcement action: "I want the Indian and Punjab governments to coordinate with the governments of the UK, Canada, Australia, and America to provide relief to the people... I have made this request to the Punjab government and the Chief Minister, and I also appeal to the Government of India to take maximum action to help resolve these issues." (ANI)

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