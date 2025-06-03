London [UK], June 3 (ANI): UK MP Bob Blackman on Tuesday raised critical concerns over Pakistan's use of international aid money during a meeting with the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad in London, questioning whether funds meant for the country's development were being diverted to purchase Chinese weapons for terrorism against India.

The BJP MP-led all-party delegation earlier held a meeting with the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG)-India in London, where UK MPs affirmed the country's solidarity with India in isolating Pakistan and enhancing security cooperation.

Key figures like House of Lords MP Lord Karan Bilimoria and former member of the UK Parliament Shailesh Vara also expressed unanimous cross-party support in the UK for India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, alongside discussions on deepening India-UK ties in trade, security, and education, despite last-minute camera restrictions leading to phone recordings.

Blackman expressed the UK's condolences and support for India's anti-terrorism actions, emphasising India's desire for peace and questioning Pakistan's misuse of aid for military purposes, advocating for its use in health initiatives like polio eradication.

"We had a meeting and it's great to see the delegation from all parts of India... Everyone from the United Kingdom expresses their condolences and support for the people of India who've suffered this terrorist outrage... India wants peace and tranquillity between the two," Blackman stated.

"The money that's sent to Pakistan, what is it used for? What it shouldn't be used for is buying Chinese weapons that would then enable terrorists to attack India, and I take a very strong view that our international aid money that should go to Pakistan should be going for the eradication of polio and other infectious diseases that benefit the people of Pakistan rather than it being used illicitly for military purposes," he added.

Lord Karan Bilimoria, who chaired the APPG-India meeting, highlighted the unified cross-party support in both nations against terrorism, reflecting a positive meeting outcome and emphasised the potential for deeper India-UK collaboration in security, education, and the recently agreed FTA, strengthening bilateral ties.

"I am very privileged to have chaired the meeting, hosting the cross-party delegation sent by PM Narendra Modi after the atrocities that took place in Kashmir. They came here; they explained to us very clearly what happened and what India's position is and there is a united stand. Cross-party in India, cross-party here in the UK...We are united against terrorism. We will not tolerate terrorism; we have to stop terrorism. It was a very positive meeting with the spirit of unanimous support," Bilimoria stated.

"We also had the opportunity to discuss the closeness of India-UK relations going forward, not only with the Free Trade Agreement which has been agreed but also working together on security, particularly counter-terroism as well as on education. So, there is huge potential going forward. From this sad, barbaric atrocity, we have to look forward to working together and standing together," he added.

Former UK MP Shailesh Vara appreciated the delegation's in-person visit for providing a clear explanation of the Pahalgam attack, enhancing bilateral understanding and underscored the solid India-UK relationship.

"I think it's very good that this cross-party delegation to the UK to give a very good physical explanation of what happened... it is to strengthen our relationship... The India-UK relationship is very solid, but when you have tragedies such as this, it's important that we don't just speak over the phone... we had a very good dialogue with an explanation and a robust exchange of questions and answers," the former MP noted.

The all-party delegation was welcomed by APPG India President Sandy Verma, and the meeting was co-chaired by UK MPs Lord Karan Bilimoria and Jeevun Sandher.

Many current and former MPs, including Lord Ed Vaizey, Bob Blackman, Barry Gardiner, Gurinder Singh Josan, Gagan Mohindra, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Kanishka Narayan, Shailesh Vara, Baggy Shanker, Mark Pritchard and others also joined the discussion. (ANI)

